BLUE launches AI-powered video data technology for CCTV analytics

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Bengaluru-based AI startup BLUE on Friday said it has launched a video data technology that enables organisations to store, search and use CCTV footage more efficiently.

The company said the innovation - Semantic Video Data Lake - is powered by a proprietary AI (artificial intelligence) engine that delivers up to 90 per cent compression across CCTV camera feeds.

Unlike traditional systems that store raw footage filled with redundant pixels, BLUE extracts meaning from video - identifying events, behaviours and operational signals - and stores this as structured semantic data, it said.

This creates a video data lake where businesses can ask questions and receive answers directly from their data.

It added that instead of manually scanning footage, organisations can search across cameras and time periods to understand who did what, when and where.

The system dramatically reduces storage and bandwidth costs while making video instantly searchable and actionable, it said.

BLUE is co-founded by Kunal Kislay, an IIT Bombay alumnus with over 20 years of experience in advanced technology.

The startup is bootstrapped, with a team of 43 employees. It is here to participate in the AI Impact Summit.

"The platform is pre-trained and requires no additional model training before deployment. It can scale seamlessly from as few as four cameras to thousands, allowing rapid onboarding across enterprises," it said.

Designed to be cost-effective, BLUE enables small and medium businesses to access advanced AI-powered video intelligence without heavy infrastructure investment, it said, adding the technology is already deployed in petrol pumps, quick service restaurants, warehouses and manufacturing facilities, supporting use cases such as safety monitoring, operational audits and real-time dashboards.