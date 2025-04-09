Blue Star aims 20 per cent growth from its Commercial Refrigeration solutions business

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Homegrown cooling products maker Blue Star expects around 20 per cent growth from its Commercial Refrigeration solutions, driven mainly by the increase in consumption of frozen foods and dairy products in the country, its Managing Director B Thiagarajan said on Wednesday.

The company is looking to tap the opportunities coming from sectors which include horticulture, floriculture, dairy, ice cream, poultry, processed foods, quick service restaurants, pharmaceutical and healthcare.

"Our internal plan is to grow at a CAGR of at least 20 per cent with the existing categories. And the one category which we are including in this plan is the visi coolers, which is meant for retail stores," Thiagarajan told PTI.

Growing consumption of frozen food and dairy products such as ice-creams are driving the growth of visi coolers. Moreover, many kirana stores in the country are under modernisation, he added.

"While the multi-brand FDI in retail is not happening, the domestic retail modernisation is driving the growth. Every Kirana shop now aspires to sell frozen or dairy products. Consumption of ice cream is increasing even in smaller towns like Tier III, IV & V places.

“The retailers or the Kirana shop owners want to have a chest freezer for selling ice cream, a display case or a visi cooler for selling the cold beverages," he said.

visi coolers are designed not only to keep beverages and perishables fresh but also to provide an attractive display solution for retail outlets, restaurants, and commercial spaces. They ensure uniform cooling and come with interior LED lights, tropicalisation for harsh ambient temperatures, and a backlit canopy to enhance brand visibility.

Over the market size of the Commercial Refrigeration solutions, Thiagarajan said it should be somewhere around Rs 4,500 crore, and Blue Star has around 30 per cent market share of this.

"The per capita consumption (of frozen foods) in this country is very low. Even a country like Sri Lanka has a higher consumption compared with India. Now, frozen desserts are becoming a safer option compared with the conventional sweets that are made," he said.

In the Commercial Refrigeration segment, Blue Star's portfolio includes deep freezers, storage water coolers, bottled water dispensers, visi coolers/freezers, cold rooms and a range of other refrigeration products to provide complete solutions across various industries.

According to Thiagarajan, in segments as storage water coolers, bottled water dispensers, Blue Star is a leading player.

When asked about the outlook of commercial refrigeration, Thiagarajan said it has the potential to grow threefold in the next five years.

Blue Star has invested substantially in its manufacturing units at Wada and Ahmedabad, which are engaged in manufacturing of commercial refrigeration solutions.

Blue Star has invested Rs 250 crore in the Wada unit in the Thane District of Maharashtra.

The Wada plant has an installed annual production capacity of three lakh deep freezers and one lakh water coolers, while the Ahmedabad plant has a dedicated capacity for deep freezers of one lakh units.

Blue Star is also a major player in healthcare refrigeration solutions, where it has pharmacy refrigerators, ultra-low temperature freezers, ice-lined refrigerators, and vaccine transporters, catering to diverse medical and pharmaceutical storage needs.

The commercial refrigeration solutions business is part of its unitary products segment of Blue Star, which had a revenue of around Rs 9,000 crore in FY'24. PTI KRH MR