Blue Star eyes consolidating its presence in energy-efficient deep freezers segment

Chennai, Mar 20 (PTI) Air conditioner and commercial refrigeration manufacturer Blue Star Ltd on Wednesday launched energy-efficient deep freezers with a capacity ranging from 60 to 600 litres.

The launch of the new range of products marks the company's vision to consolidate its position in the category.

Priced from Rs 16,000 onwards for the deep freezers, Blue Star Ltd Managing Director B Thiagarajan said the products are manufactured at the company's facility in Wada (Thane district) reaffirming the commitment to the Centre's 'Make in India, Make for the Globe' campaign.

Two years ago, this new plant at Wada was commissioned to manufacture deep freezers from 300 to 600 litres, and in the current financial year, an additional capex was invested to manufacture the entire range starting from 60 litres.

The Wada facility is well-equipped with the latest automation technologies and has also received BIS certification for the deep freezers.

The unit also has an installed capacity of 3 lakh deep freezers and one lakh water coolers.

"As a leader in commercial refrigeration, and with our proven domain expertise in preservation and life extension of perishables, we serve a wide range of customers covering the value chain for diverse applications - fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, aquaculture, dairy including specialised applications for the silk industry," said Thiagarajan after unveiling the new range of deep-freezers, here, today.

"The market for commercial refrigeration and cold chain solutions is poised for huge growth and we aim to further consolidate our position by introducing a new and innovative range of energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly products and solutions," he said. PTI VIJ SS