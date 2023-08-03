Blue Star plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm Blue Star Ltd on Thursday said it will raise Rs 1,000 crore from the market to support its 'aspirational' growth plans.

The board of the Blue Star in a meeting held on Thursday approved the proposal for raising funds in one or more tranches subject to necessary approvals.

It will be raised by way of "issuance of equity shares, fully/partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, and/or any other financial instruments convertible into equity shares" through one or more public and private offerings including by way of qualified institutions' placement, it said. "The proceeds from the aforesaid proposed fundraising are intended to be utilised for meeting funding requirements and growth objectives of the Company and its businesses including but not limited to funding expenditure for general corporate purposes, as well as to retire some debt," it said. PTI KRH KRH MR