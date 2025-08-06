Blue Star Q1 profit falls 28.4% to Rs 120.82 cr; revenue up at Rs 2,982 cr

New Delhi: Blue Star Ltd on Wednesday reported a decline of 28.4 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 120.82 crore for the June quarter, on account of the impact on its room AC business from the early onset of monsoon and an overall mild summer.

The air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration system maker had posted a net profit of Rs 168.76 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Blue Star Ltd.

Its revenue from operations increased by 4 per cent to Rs 2,982.25 crore in the June quarter of FY26. The same was Rs 2,865.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses of the homegrown cooling products maker were at Rs 2,833.68 crore, up 6.4 per cent during the quarter under review.

Blue Star's revenue from the electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems segment grew 36 per cent to Rs 1,412.46 crore.

"The company witnessed strong order bookings, on the back of continued demand from factories, data centres, and healthcare sectors, indicating sustained interest and a healthy pipeline for the upcoming quarters," it said.

Inflow of enquiries and tenders in the railway electrification and metro railway sectors remained subdued, and it continued to maintain a selective approach to infrastructure projects.

"The Commercial Air Conditioning business delivered robust growth, aligned with overall market trends," the company said.

However, its revenue from unitary products, which houses its consumer-facing room AC business, fell 13.3 per cent to Rs 1,499.37 crore in the June quarter.

"The Room Air Conditioners business experienced unexpected headwinds due to the early onset of monsoon and an overall mild summer, resulting in subdued demand," it said.

However, on the other hand, its commercial refrigeration business delivered strong growth during the quarter, driven by rising demand from the processed food and pharmaceutical sectors, reflecting a positive turnaround in key end-user industries, it said.

Its revenue from the professional electronics and industrial systems business also declined 27.3 per cent to Rs 70.42 crore.

"The segment faced challenges during the quarter, primarily in the Med Tech and Data Security businesses. With regulatory clarity on the import of pre-owned medical devices still awaited, the Med Tech business registered a decline in Q1FY26," it said.

The company's total income, which includes other income, rose 3.8 per cent to Rs 2,998.32 crore.

On the outlook, its Chairman & Managing Director Vir S Advani said the company anticipates the demand to revive during the upcoming festive season.

"Further, our well-diversified portfolio of B2B products and solutions, comprising Electro-Mechanical Projects, Commercial Air Conditioning and Commercial Refrigeration, should help us partly offset the shortfall during the rest of the financial year," he said.

Shares of Blue Star Ltd settled at Rs 1,788.95 apiece on the BSE, up 2.20 per cent from the previous close.