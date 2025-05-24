Blue Water Logistics fixes IPO price band at Rs 132-135/share; issue to open on Tuesday

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Multimodal transport operator Blue Water Logistics on Saturday said it has fixed a price band at Rs 132–135 per share for its Rs 40.5-crore initial public offering, which will hit capital markets on May 27.

The initial share sale will conclude on May 29, and the shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform, the company said in a statement.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,000 equity shares and in multiples thereof, it added.

The initial public offering (IPO) is entirely a fresh issue of up to 30 lakh shares. At the upper end of the price band, the company will fetch around Rs 40.50 crore.

The company intends to utilise Rs 10.51 crore of the net proceeds to fund capital expenditure requirements and Rs 20 crore for working capital requirements.

Funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Established in 2010, the company is engaged in the business of providing logistics and supply chain solutions, and its services include freight forwarding, customs clearance and transportation handling services. Over the years, it has served customers in different industries, including confectionary products, chemicals, crockery, natural stones, textiles, electronics and fitness equipment.

As of March 31, 2025, the company owned 25 commercial vehicles used for diverse transportation purposes and it intends to purchase 20 more commercial vehicles.

The company posted a revenue from operations at Rs 196.18 crore and recorded Rs 10.67 crore profit after tax for FY25.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager and Maashitla Securities is the registrar to the issue.