Bluebird Block-2 satellite expected to commence operations in coming weeks: AST SpaceMobile

Chennai, Dec 27 (PTI) The Bluebird Block-2 satellite, which was successfully deployed by ISRO's Bahubali rocket LVM3-M6 on December 24 is set to commence operations in the coming weeks.

The next-generation communication satellite, developed by US-based AST SpaceMobile, became the first spacecraft to be launched from Indian soil on December 24 into the intended orbit by ISRO.

"In the coming weeks it will start operations," AST SpaceMobile COO Shanti B Gupta said.

In a statement, AST SpaceMobile said, Bluebird 6 has become the largest commercial communications array ever deployed in the Low Earth orbit as it spans 2,400 sq ft, three times larger than the previous Bluebird satellites 1-5 launched in September 2024.

The satellites have been engineered to deliver commercial and government applications, including high-speed 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband directly to standard, unmodified smartphones and government applications.

AST SpaceMobile Chairman and CEO Abel Avellan had said, "This launch validates years of US innovation and American manufacturing, executed by our team and marks the transition to scaled deployment. With Bluebird 6 now in orbit, we are firmly on the path to delivering true space-based cellular broadband directly to smartphones at a global scale." The successful launch keeps AST SpaceMobile on track to launch 45-60 satellites by the end of 2026 with launches planned every one or two months.