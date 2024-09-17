BlueKraft Digital Foundation announces setting up of publishing centre, fellowship on PM's birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Bluekraft Digital Foundation on Tuesday announced the setting up of its 'Publishing and Knowledge Centre' and launched the 'Viksit Bharat fellowship' to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Modi turned 74 on Tuesday.

The foundation has published several books, including the ones on PM's 'Man ki Baat' programme and 'The Exam Warriors' authored by the prime minister.

"We are proud to announce the establishment of Bluekraft Digital Foundation's Publishing and Knowledge Centre on the occasion of our prime minister's birthday," said Akhilesh Mishra, CEO, BlueKraft Digital Foundation.

"We are also thrilled to announce the launch of the ‘Viksit Bharat Fellowship’ aimed at empowering both emerging talents, experienced and exceptional professionals, academics and experts from within the nation and around the globe to contribute to a meaningful narrative about India," he added.

The fellowship which will be offered to 25 individuals, seeks to document and celebrate the diverse journeys of the nation through various formats, including non-fiction books, articles, research papers, children's literature addressing social themes and values, coffee table books that narrate stories of change, and compelling case studies of impact.

"The fellows will gain exclusive access to mentorship and opportunities with seasoned subject matter experts, renowned professionals and thought leaders, for facilitating discussions and insights that can enhance their work along with exclusive resources for research and writing.

"Completed works may be published under the aegis of BlueKraft Digital Foundation providing fellows with a platform to reach a broader audience and contribute to the discourse on Indian development," Mishra said.

Hitesh Jain, Director, BlueKraft Digital Foundation said the newly set up centre represents a commitment to engage in meaningful discourse and produce high-quality publications that echo with the values and aspirations of a modern, evolving India and the prime minister’s vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"We believe that through thoughtful publications and knowledge sharing, we can contribute significantly to the ongoing dialogue around social development in India.

"Our goal is to create awareness through the transformative work happening across the nation and facilitate discussions that lead to pragmatic solutions and empower communities for a brighter future," he said. PTI GJS RHL