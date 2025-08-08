BlueStone Jewellery raises Rs 693 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, which offers contemporary jewellery under its flagship brand 'BlueStone', on Friday raised over Rs 693 crore from anchor investors days before its initial public offering (IPO) opening for subscription.

Institutional investors that participated in the anchor book included Amansa Holdings SBI Life Insurance Company, Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), Goldman Sachs, Aditya Birla SunLife MF, HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd, Societe Generale, DSP India MF, PGIM India MF, Axis MF and Motilal Oswal MF, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, the company allocated over 1.34 crore equity shares at Rs 517 apiece to anchor investors aggregating the transaction size to Rs 693.29 crore. The issue, with a price band of Rs 492 to Rs 517 per share will be open for subscription on August 11 and conclude on August 13.

The IPO involves a fresh issue of Rs 820 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 1,39,39,063 equity shares worth Rs 720.65 crore, at the upper end of the price band. This aggregates the transaction size to Rs 1,540.65 crore.

Those selling shares through the OFS include Kalaari Capital Partners II, LLC, Saama Capital II, Ltd., Sunil Kant Munjal (and other partners of Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures) and others.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to fund its working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The Bengaluru-based company introduced its 'BlueStone' brand in 2011 and has since grown into a leading name among jewellery retailers in the country.

It has a network of 275 stores across 117 cities in 26 states and Union Territories, covering over 12,600 PIN codes across India as of March 31, 2025. The company operates three manufacturing facilities in Mumbai, Jaipur, and Surat.

Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. PTI SP HVA