BluPine Energy, Amazon sign PPA for 99 MW renewable energy project

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) BluPine Energy on Thursday said it has signed a power purchase agreement with Amazon for a 99 MW renewable energy solutions.

As part of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Amazon, BluPine Energy said it will develop and operate the wind energy project in India.

The project will generate approximately 360 MU (Million Units) of renewable electricity annually, equivalent to powering 1,15,000 households while offsetting more than 2,50,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Neerav Nanavaty, CEO of BluPine Energy, said, "The collaboration with Amazon is a testament to our expertise in developing high-quality renewable energy assets that drive tangible environmental impact. As we scale towards a 1 GW portfolio in the C&I segment, we remain focused on enabling businesses to transition to a cleaner energy future." BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy services company established in India by Actis, a global investor and world leader in funding and building sustainable infrastructure companies.