BluPine Energy secures 150 MW FDRE project from SJVN Green Energy

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) BluPine Energy on Wednesday said it has secured a 150 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project from SJVN Green Energy.

An FDRE project integrates advanced solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to enable reliable energy dispatch during peak demand.

In a statement, BluPine Energy said it has secured 150 MW capacity under SJVN Green Energy Limited's 1.5 GW FDRE auction.

The project was awarded to the company's special purpose vehicle (SPV) - Solarcraft Power India 16 Pvt Ltd - at a competitive tariff of Rs 6.75 per kilowatt hour.

The awarded capacity will supply firm renewable power during critical peak hours (00:00 to 08:00 and 17:00 to 24:00 daily), strengthening grid stability and enabling utilities to meet surging evening and morning demand through clean energy sources, the statement said.

A 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the project was signed, which provides long-term visibility and reinforces BluPine Energy's expanding national portfolio, it added.

BluPine Energy is a renewable energy platform established by Actis, a global investor and leader in sustainable infrastructure.