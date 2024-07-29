BluPine Energy secures Rs 239 cr funding from Tata Capital

New Delhi: BluPine Energy on Monday said it has secured Rs 239 crore financial assistance from Tata Capital.

The amount will be utilised towards a solar power project in Chhattisgarh, the company said in a statement.

The 75 megawatt project is expected to generate nearly 117 million units (MUs) of energy annually and offset more than 107,000 tonne of Co2 emissions, it said.

BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy services company established in India by Actis, a global investor and world leader in funding and building sustainable infrastructure companies.

Tata Capital Ltd (TCL) is the flagship financial services company of Tata Group, and is carrying on business as a non-banking financial company.