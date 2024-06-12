BluPine Energy signs agreement with Dalmia Cement (Bharat) for sale of 46.87 MW green energy

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) BluPine Energy on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Dalmia Cement (Bharat) for a solar power project of around 47 megawatt in Karnataka.

The solar plant is expected to generate around 93.75 million units (MUs) of electricity annually and offset over 85 thousand tonnes of Co2 emissions each year, BluPine Energy said in a statement.

BluPine Energy has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Dalmia Bharat arm Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited for the establishment of 46.87MWp solar power plant in Karnataka under the captive structure, the statement said.

Neerav Nanavaty, CEO of BluPine Energy, said, "The solar plant in Karnataka will not only produce clean energy but also foster local economic growth and support environmental sustainability. This project will help reduce operating costs and improve energy efficiency." BluPine Energy's total renewables capacity has reached 2.4 GW, including over 725 MW of operational capacity across 27 sites in seven states in India.

BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy services company established in India by Actis, a global investor funding and building sustainable infrastructure companies. PTI ABI HVA