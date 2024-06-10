BluPine Energy signs PPA for 62 MW solar plant in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) BluPine Energy on Monday said it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with APL Apollo Building Products, a wholly-owned subsidiary of APL Apollo Tubes, for 61.65 megawatt solar plant in Chhattisgarh.

The new solar plant is projected to generate about 94.5 million units (MUs) of electricity annually, which will offset more than 87,000 tonne of Co2 emissions each year, BluPine Energy said in a statement.

"BluPine Energy signs PPA with APL Apollo Group for 61.65 MW solar Plant. The solar plant will help reduce operating costs and increase energy efficiency for APL Apollo Building Products," the statement said.

BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy services company established in India by Actis, a global investor and world leader in funding and building sustainable infrastructure companies. PTI ABI DR