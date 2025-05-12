BluPine Energy to raise Rs 376 cr debt for solar project in Gujarat

New Delhi: BluPine Energy has closed the Rs 376 crore debt funding for its 100 MW solar power project in Tharad, Gujarat.

The project is being undertaken by wholly owned subsidiary Solarcraft Power India 5, the company said.

"The financing documents have been executed for the Rs 376 crore project finance green loan secured from Standard Chartered, marking the financial closure of the project," it said.

This project is slated for commissioning in the first half of 2026, as per the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) terms.

Once operational, it will contribute significantly to Gujarat’s renewable energy targets and support India’s broader energy transition agenda.

BluPine Energy is a leading renewable energy platform established in India by Actis, a global investor and leader in sustainable infrastructure.

With a USD 800 million commitment from Actis’ Energy Fund 5, BluPine Energy is developing over 4 GW clean energy portfolio dedicated exclusively to India.