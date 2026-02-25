BMC Budget 2026: Mumbai civic body to use Rs 36,623 crore from FDs for critical infra

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday announced that Rs 36,623.09 crore from its fixed deposits will be deployed to fund critical infrastructure projects across the city under the 2026-27 Budget.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani tabled a Rs 80,952.56 crore budget, marking an 8.77 per cent increase over the 2025-26 estimate of Rs 74,427.41 crore for India’s richest civic body.

The civic body's total fixed deposits stand at Rs 81,449.32 crore. Of this, Rs 44,826.23 crore is committed towards long-term liabilities such as pension funds and contractor security deposits, while Rs 36,623.09 crore has been identified as available for key infrastructure works under an ambitious urban transformation plan.

The Budget marks an 8.77 per cent increase over the previous year's estimates. The BMC is also exploring the raising of funds through municipal bonds for the first time, particularly for water supply projects such as the Gargai dam.

Under "Mega Mumbai Makeover", the BMC has pegged capital expenditure at Rs 48,164.28 crore, accounting for nearly 60 per cent of the total outlay. This represents an 11.59 per cent rise over the revised estimates of the current financial year.

Major allocations include Rs 4,000 crore for the Versova-Dahisar stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road (North), Rs 5,690 crore for the modernisation of sewage treatment plants, and Rs 5,520.48 crore for the ongoing road concretisation project.

The Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project has been allocated Rs 2,650 crore. For water security, Rs 6,475 crore has been proposed, including Rs 500 crore for the Manori desalination plant and Rs 437.51 crore for the Gargai project.

The civic body has also earmarked Rs 7,456.80 crore for the healthcare sector, focusing on completion of several multi-speciality and peripheral hospitals by 2026-27. PTI ND NSK