BMC collects record property tax of Rs 6,198 crore in FY 24-25

Mumbai, Apr 1 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) collected its highest-ever property tax of Rs 6,198 crore during financial year 2024-25, almost meeting its target, officials said on Tuesday.

The property tax collection in the last financial year was "record-breaking," the corporation noted in a release.

The country's richest civic body had set itself a target of collecting property tax of Rs 6,200 crore, and succeeded in collecting 99.97 percent of the amount, it said.

The G South ward in the Island City which includes areas like Lower Parel and Worli contributed the highest Rs 624.50 crore, followed by K East and K West wards with Rs 526.64 crore and Rs 504 crore, respectively.

Additionally, Rs 178.39 crore was collected in the form of fines, the release said. PTI KK KRK