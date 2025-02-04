BMC presents over Rs 74,000 crore budget for 2025-26

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), considered the richest civic body in the country, on Tuesday presented its budget of Rs 74,427 crore for the year 2025-26.

The additional municipal commissioners presented the budget to BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who is the state-appointed administrator of the civic body, at the BMC headquarters here.

The civic body is under an administrator since the term of the corporators ended on March 7, 2022.

"The budget estimate for FY 2025-26 is proposed at Rs 74427.41 crore, which exceeds the budget estimates of 2024-25 i.e. Rs 65180.79 crore, by 14.19 per cent," the document reads.

For the third year, the budget was presented to the administrator instead of the usual practice of the municipal commissioner presenting the budget to the standing committee.