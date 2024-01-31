BMC to present its budget for FY 2024-25 on Friday

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will present its budget for the fiscal 2024-25 on February 2 at its headquarters here, it was announced on Wednesday.

Like last year, additional municipal commissioners will present the budget to civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who is functioning as the BMC administrator since March 2022 after the term of corporators ended.

Generally, the municipal commissioner presents the budget to the BMC's standing committee, but as the term of corporators came to an end on March 7, 2022, this is the second year when the civic body's budget will be presented to the administrator.

In a statement on Wednesday, the BMC informed that this year additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velarasu will present the budget estimates for the financial year 2024-25 to Chahal at the civic headquarters in south Mumbai on Friday.

Before that additional municipal commissioner (eastern suburbs) Ashwini Bhide will present the education department's budget estimates for the next fiscal to the administrator-cum-commissioner, it said.

The budget of the richest civic body in the country stood at Rs 52619.07 crore for the year 2023-24, which was 14.5 per cent more than the previous fiscal. PTI KK RSY