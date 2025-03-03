BMRCL enters into Definitive Agreement with Embassy REIT for construction of metro station

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and Embassy REIT entered into a Definitive Agreement for the construction of Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station in the ORR line under Phase-2A of the Bangalore Metro Rail, officials said on Monday.

Vikas Telecom Private Limited (VTPL) which is part of Embassy REIT is to invest Rs 100 Crores and construct Kadubeesanahalli metro station.

Bengalore Metro will be offering the Naming Rights of Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station along with advertisement, commercial space and direct connectivity for a period of 30 years. The new station will be named 'Embassy TechVillage Kadubeesanahalli Metro Station', a BMRCL statement said.

"The Kadubeesanahalli Metro station is a part of the ORR line of 17 km with 16 stations from Central Silk Board to KR Pura being constructed under Phase-2A of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project. This ORR line would provide a sustainable and efficient alternative for mobility to residents and commuters from all parts of Bengaluru, hereby reducing traffic congestion on Outer Ring Road and will help lowering the environmental impact from vehicular pollution," the statement said.

According to M Maheshwar Rao, Managing Director of BMRCL, " The ORR corridor is an important mobility route in Bengaluru, connecting key commercial hubs, office parks, and residential areas. Such partnerships are instrumental in accelerating infrastructure growth, and we look forward to working together to build a more accessible and sustainable metro network for the city." Meanwhile, Ritwik Bhattacharjee, CEO of Embassy REIT said, "We are delighted to partner with BMRCL for the development of the Metro Station at Kadubeesanahalli on ORR. At Embassy REIT, we remain committed to enhancing Bengaluru's urban infrastructure through strategic, long-term investments in mobility solutions. This metro project will help in easing traffic congestion and promoting greater use of public transportation." PTI AMP ADB