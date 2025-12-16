BMS, 15 other trade unions lend support to four Labour Codes

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Sixteen trade unions, including Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), on Tuesday came together in support of the four Labour Codes, notified by the government last month.

Representatives of trade unions at the Labour & Employment Summit–2025, organised by Confederation of Central Trade Unions (CONCENT), highlighted their commitment to ensure that the intended benefits of the Labour Codes reach all workers across the country, a labour ministry statement said.

"Sixteen Central Trade Unions convened in support of the four Labour Codes at the Labour & Employment Summit–2025 in New Delhi today, and unanimously resolved to enhance awareness on Labour Codes among workers across the country and counter misinformation relating to the implementation of the four Labour Codes," it stated.

The summit, inaugurated by Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, focused on the four Labour Codes notified on November 21, with over 200 trade-union leaders, workers associated with trade unions, senior representatives of employers’ organisations, and social-security institutions from across the country taking part in the event.

"The Labour Codes guarantee minimum wages to all workers, make appointment letters mandatory, and extend social security coverage to over 40 crore workers. It ensures equal rights and equal opportunities for all women. The Codes ensure that no employer or individual can curtail the rights of the employees," Mandaviya stated.

The summit saw participation from Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU), Trade Union Coordinating Committee (TUCC), HMKP, BRMGSU, NLO-INTUC, FFR, AIBEU, NFFWESCI, HMKU, KLU and FSUI, among a total of 16 central trade unions. PTI KKS MR