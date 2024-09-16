BMW Group introduces Retail.NEXT in India

New Delhi: German luxury car maker BMW on Monday introduced a new concept of selling vehicles in India allowing its dealers to sell products of its three brands -- BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad, under one roof.

BMW Group India along with its dealers will jointly invest Rs 365.6 crore across India in 33 cities over 36 months on the new initiative -- Retail.NEXT, the company said in a statement.

"This initiative marks the beginning of a countrywide roll-out, as we expand our vision of an immersive luxury experience in India," BMW Group India President and Chief Executive Officer Vikram Pawah said.

Retail.NEXT dealerships are designed to revolutionise customer engagement by integrating 'phygital' innovations, where the physical meets the digital, he added.

"We greatly appreciate our dealer partners for their unwavering dedication towards BMW Group and significant investment spanning over the period of three years for implementing Retail.NEXT in India," Pawah said.

Till date, the groups three brands have been retailed at separate outlets.

Under the new initiative, dealers who operate showrooms for two or all the three brands of the group can bring all under one roof.

"The 'one floor' and 'one ceiling' bring BMW, MINI, and BMW Motorrad, Sales and Service, New and BMW Premium Selection (BPS) - pre-owned cars all present on one consistent flooring with no separation between business areas," the statement said.

BMW Group India announced the launch of the Retail.NEXT initiative with the opening of Bird Automotive's showroom in Gurugram.