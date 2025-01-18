BMW India expects sales to maintain growth momentum in 2025

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) German luxury carmaker BMW is looking at double- digit sales growth this year having already reported record deliveries in 2024, its India Group President and CEO Vikram Pawah said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The company is also expecting its electric vehicle sales portfolio to go up this year.

In 2024, BMW Group India posted its best-ever annual car sales at 15,721 units, an 11 per cent growth over the previous year. The BMW brand registered 15,012 units while the MINI brand clocked 709 units in 2024.

The group's motorcycle brand, BMW Motorrad sold 8,301 units last year.

Advertisment

Asked if the company is looking at a similar growth as last year, Pawah said,"Thinking anything less than a double- digit growth will be understatement for India as a country itself. So absolutely, yes." He noted that all segments -- entry, mid and luxury -- were witnessing growth at a very solid pace for the company in the Indian market.

"So I expect the same in 2025 because, you know, we've always said that we have a very robust strategy that we adopted three years ago," Pawah said.

On EV sales, he said BMW crossed the milestone of cumulative sales of 3,000 units in India in 2024.

Advertisment

Asked about EV sales, Pawah said,"It'll continue to grow. If I look at a group level, it was 10 per cent (of total sales in 2024). In 2025 it will grow much faster and I always said that we expect to be at 15 per cent by 2025 and I can see it getting there." BMW Motorrad on Saturday launched the all-new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure in the country with price starting at Rs 22.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The adventure motorcycle will be available as a completely built-up unit and deliveries will commence from April 2025.

The company also launched the all-new X3 in the country priced at Rs 75.8 lakh. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the sports activity vehicle (SAV) will be available in the country in both petrol as well as diesel powertrains. PTI MSS RKL ANU ANU