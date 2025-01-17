BMW iX1 LWB launched at Rs 49 lakh, first locally produced EV in India

New Delhi: German luxury car maker BMW India on Friday launched its first locally-produced electric vehicle priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom all India).

The premium SUV was launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric is locally produced at the BMW Group plant in Chennai.

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, "It is the perfect premium SUV for the rising aspirations of new Bharat. As the first 'Make in India' EV from BMW, the X1 Long Wheelbase beacons a new era of innovation and excellence."

He further said that BMW India is offering a comprehensive solution complemented by small financial plans, and a widespread EV ecosystem with new services like destination charging, smart e-routing, charging concierge, and much more.

The car can be booked at BMW dealerships across the country from Friday onwards.