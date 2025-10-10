New Delhi: German luxury automaker BMW expects sales in India to grow in "strong double digit" this year, higher than initially estimated, boosted by GST rate reduction and buoyant festive season demand, BMW Group India President and CEO Hardeep Singh Brar said on Friday.

BMW Group India said it recorded its highest-ever Q3 car sales at 4,204 units in July-September 2025, up 21 per cent from the same period last year.

The group reported its highest-ever car sales in the first nine months of 2025 at 11,978 units, a rise of 13 per cent compared to the same period of the last year.

The BMW brand sold 11,510 units. The MINI brand clocked 468 units, while motorcycle sales stood at 3,976 units in the January-September period in 2025.

At the beginning of 2025, the company was looking at double-digit growth. "Now we are looking at a strong double-digit growth", Brar told PTI, reflecting on how the sales forecast has altered post GST rate reduction, coupled with festive season demand.

"Two factors happened. While GST did happen, the festivals were also around the corner. As a combination, it became a very good multiplier...we were growing at about 11 per cent till August, and after September, it grew to 13 per cent," he noted.

To grow the whole from 11 per cent to 13 per cent means the growth in September was far higher than earlier, Brar added.

The company saw its best-ever September sales, driven by the positive effects of new GST pricing and intense festive season demand.

As a result of the GST rate reduction and strong festive demand, Brar said the whole luxury car industry is also poised to grow at high single digit this year, up from initial estimates of mid-single digit, while acknowledging that the 30-40 per cent growth witnessed post GST rate reduction is not sustainable in the long term.

"In the first eight-nine months of the year, the overall (car) market was about 3 per cent growth, and in luxury, we were growing at 6-7 per cent. Now I expect three to 4 per cent additional growth on top when you look at the whole year, a high single-digit growth for the luxury segment," Brar said.

On the electric segment, BMW Group India said it sold 2,509 electric BMWs and MINIs at 246 per cent year-on-year growth, with the share of EVs in total sales further increased to 21 per cent, with the iX1, the highest-selling electric car, followed by the flagship i7 in second spot.

"We are at 21 per cent now and we will cross the 30 per cent mark by 2027," he said, adding BMW would be the number one in terms of achieving that target ahead of schedule set by the government for overall EV penetration in the auto sector of 30 per cent by 2030.

BMW Group India has already crossed the cumulative milestone of 5,000 electric vehicle deliveries to date in the third quarter.