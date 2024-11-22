BMW India to hike model prices by up to 3% from January

New Delhi: Luxury carmaker BMW India on Friday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 3 per cent from January next year.

The new prices will be effective from January 1, 2025 onwards, the German automaker said in a statement.

The company's range of locally produced cars includes the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series Long Wheelbase, X1, X3, X5, X7 and M340i.

BMW also sells models like i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX1, BMW iX, Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe among others as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

Last week, Mercedes-Benz had announced to hike the prices of its vehicles in India by up to 3 per cent on its entire model range in the portfolio from January 1, 2025, citing a rise in input costs, inflationary pressures and higher operational expenses.

Prices of Mercedes-Benz cars in India will get costlier by Rs 2 lakh for the GLC to Rs 9 lakh for the top-end Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine.