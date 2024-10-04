BMW Group records 10% sales growth in Jan-Sept, 10,556 units sold

Mumbai: German luxury carmaker BMW Group on Friday said its BMW and MINI brands recorded a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in sales, at 10,556 units in India during the January-September period of 2024.

The number of cars (BMW and MINI) sold in the nine months of 2023 was 9,580 units.

Besides, the group also sold 5,638 units of Motorrad brand of motorcycles, the group announced here on Friday.

BMW Group comprises three brands--BMW, Mini and Motorrad.

Of the 10,556 units, BMW Group said, it sold 10,056 units of BMW and the remaining 500 units of the MINI brand.

"The highest ever car deliveries during January to September this year, reflects the synergy between a successful strategy and an unparalleled customer experience," said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO at BMW Group India.

BMW Group India is changing the game with its long wheelbase product portfolio and a strong electric mobility offensive, he added.

Key models like the BMW 7 Series Long Wheelbase, BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase and BMW X1 are leading in their segments and demand for the new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is overwhelming, Pawah stated.

BMW Group India maintains its top position in the electric mobility space with 725 units of fully electric BMW and MINI cars getting delivered YTD (Year To Date) Q3 2024, it said.