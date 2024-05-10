BMW Motorrad appoints KUN Motorrad as dealer partner in Coimbatore

Chennai, May 10 (PTI) BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler division of the German automaker BMW has appointed KUN Motorrad as its dealer partner in Tamil Nadu strengthening its retail footprint in the region.

Spread across 3,300 sq ft on Mettupalayam main road in Coimbatore, the showroom showcases six motorcycles and a wide array of BMW Motorrad accessories and merchandise. The facility also has three mechanical bays for service.

"At BMW Motorrad, we pledge more than exceptional motorcycles and precision suited to every breed of rider. We are excited to welcome KUN Motorrad as our new dealer in Coimbatore, a partnership that reinforces our commitment to delivering unmatched experiences to our vibrant community of enthusiasts," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.

"This new facility stands as a cornerstone in our mission to enrich the riding culture in the region," he said in a statement.

KUN Motorrad Dealer Principal U Venkatesh said, "We are immensely proud of our enduring partnership with BMW Motorrad and are excited to extend our reach into Coimbatore. This venture is a strategic move to harness the burgeoning market potential in Tamil Nadu." In April 2013, Chennai-based two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor and BMW Motorrad signed a strategic partnership to manufacture sub-500 cc motorcycles for the domestic and global markets. PTI VIJ ROH