BMW offers electric sedan BMW i7 at uniform ex-showroom price across India

New Delhi: BMW India on Tuesday said it is offering its flagship electric sedan BMW i7 at an uniform ex-showroom price across the country, inclusive of registration charges and GST and compensation cess, with an aim to ensure price parity to customers regardless of location.

The current ex-showroom price of BMW i7 is Rs 2.05 crore.

Under the new pricing, customers will not incur the registration cost for BMW i7, as it will be borne by BMW India and administered by the authorised dealership, the company said.

"Registration taxes are different in every state. Even in a state it changes from time to time, which creates uncertainty among potential customers. In order to overcome that, we are offering this uniform price," BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah told news agency.

Whether a customer is in Karnataka or Maharashtra or any other state, irrespective of the difference in the registration tax, he said, "Everybody gets the same price. Even if the tax changes as well... it is covered." The company will bear the cost of registration charges and GST, including compensation cess as applicable, BMW India said.

"The only thing a customer has to pay is the insurance, TCS and other local tax cess levies," Pawah said.

The idea behind the move, he said it "makes it simple for our customers irrespective of what happens with the registration taxes in the states... our focus is on customer centricity and encouraging the adoption of electric mobility with added benefits."