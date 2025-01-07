BMW posts record car sales in India at 15,721 units in 2024

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) BMW Group India on Tuesday reported its best-ever annual car sales at 15,721 units in 2024, an 11 per cent growth over the previous year.

The BMW brand registered 15,012 units, while the MINI brand clocked 709 units in 2024, BMW Group India said in a statement.

The group's motorcycle brand, BMW Motorrad sold 8,301 units in the January-December 2024 period, it added.

"Posting the highest-ever car sales in India, BMW Group India has also crossed a milestone of 15,000 cars," BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah said.

In 2024, 1,249 units of fully-electric BMW and MINI cars were delivered, the company said, adding BMW Group India also crossed cumulative 3,000 EV deliveries till date. PTI RKL DRR