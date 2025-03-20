BMW to hike car prices by up to 3% from April, says BMW group

New Delhi: BMW Group India on Thursday said it will increase prices by up to 3 per cent across the BMW and MINI car range from next month.

This is the second price hike this year by the carmaker.

The new prices will be effective from April 1, 2025, onwards, the group said in a statement.

It had also undertaken a similar price hike in January this year.

Earlier in the day, automaker Renault India said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 2 per cent from April. This is the first price hike announced by Renault India since February 2023.

Various carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India and Honda Cars, have already announced plans to hike vehicle prices from the next month citing rising input costs.