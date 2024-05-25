BNC Motors sets up second retail outlet in Coimbatore

Chennai: Electric motorcycle manufacturer BNC Motors has inaugurated its second flagship showroom in Coimbatore.

Coimbatore-based BNC Motors currently boasts of over 15 outlets in southern parts of the country, a top official said.

"We are happy to announce the opening of our second showroom right here in our home city, Coimbatore. The warm response we have received from the customers here has been encouraging, reaffirming our belief in the vibrant automotive market of Coimbatore," BNC Motors CEO Anirudh Ravi Narayanan said in a company statement on Saturday.

As part of the inauguration, BNC Motors was offering its motorcycle Challenger S110 at Rs 99,900 while Challenger S125 at Rs 1.45 lakh, the company said.