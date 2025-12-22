New Delhi: Business networking organisation, BNI N E W Delhi, held the fourth edition of its annual event, TAP – Network to Abundance 2025, on December 19 and 20 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka.

The two-day event brought together over 8,000 entrepreneurs and featured participation from more than 300 exhibitors across 29 BNI regions.

The event coincided with the completion of 10 years of BNI N E W Delhi’s operations.

According to the organisers, structured networking sessions over the two days resulted in business transactions valued at over Rs. 113 crore.

The event was inaugurated by Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Addressing attendees, Shekhawat spoke about the role of entrepreneurship and collaboration in driving economic growth and supporting emerging enterprises. The inauguration included the opening of the exhibition area, which comprised 306 stalls representing businesses across sectors.

Day one focused on networking sessions, keynote addresses, curated business meetings and award recognitions. Organisers said these sessions were designed to facilitate collaboration among entrepreneurs from diverse industries. The day concluded with a live performance by musician Palash Sen.

The second day featured leadership discussions, keynote talks, and conclaves centred on entrepreneurship, collaboration and long-term growth. Sessions included the Building India Conclave and the Celebrating India Conclave, which focused on the future of Indian entrepreneurship and startups.

Spiritual leader Swami Gaur Gopal Das addressed the audience on personal development and the role of human connections in professional life.

Commenting on the event, Sunil K., District Director, BNI India and Executive Director, BNI N E W Delhi, said, “TAP – Network to Abundance 2025 reflects what can be achieved when entrepreneurs collaborate. The last two days focused on building connections, learning and creating business opportunities. The event also marked 10 years of BNI N E W Delhi’s presence and its efforts to support an entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

The event concluded with a live performance by Kailash Kher and his Kailasa band, followed by a networking dinner.

BNI N E W Delhi is part of BNI, a global business networking organisation that focuses on referral-based business growth.