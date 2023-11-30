BNP Paribas Arbitrage sells shares in 19 companies for Rs 10,215 cr

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Thursday offloaded shares in 19 companies, including One97 Communications, for Rs 10,215 crore through open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), BNP Paribas Arbitrage offloaded shares of Suzlon Energy worth Rs 1,331 crore, sold shares of Persistent Systems for Rs 1,174 crore and disposed of shares of APL Apollo Tubes for Rs 1,116 crore.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage also offloaded shares in Arvind Ltd, Astra Microwave Products, Electrosteel Cast Ltd, Gabriel India, Gateway Distriparks, Gokaldas Exports, Hindustan Construction Company, IndusInd Bank, Macrotech Developers, and Orient Cement.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage divested shares in One97 Communications, Polycab India, PTC India, Tata Communications, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and Tata Motors.

On Thursday, shares of Suzlon Energy rose 1.01 per cent to close at Rs 40 apiece, shares of Persistent Systems fell 0.56 per cent to settle at Rs 6,406.45 per piece, and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd shares jumped 4.60 per cent to finish at Rs 1,727 per scrip on the NSE. PTI HG HG BAL BAL