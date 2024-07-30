Board of CG Power and Industrial Solutions appoints Amar Kaul as managing director & CEO

Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) The Board of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd has appointed Amar Kaul as its managing director and CEO, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, said his appointment is effective from July 25, 2024, for a period of five years.

"Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the company at the meeting held on July 8 had approved the appointment of Amar Kaul as an additional director in the capacity of Managing Director and CEO..", CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd said in a BSE filing.

Kaul has over 30 years of work experience, having led the global workforce across geographies and industry sectors. His expertise lies in strategy, global operations, product management and product development, the company said.

Prior to the new role, Kaul was in the executive leadership position leading the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa region for compression systems and services at Ingersoll-Rand. He also served Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd as its chairman and managing director.

He has also held leadership positions in Bharat Forge Ltd and Delphi Corporation, it added. PTI VIJ KH