Board of Coromandel International elevates S Sankarasubramanian as MD & CEO

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) The Board of Coromandel International Ltd on Wednesday elevated S Sankarasubramanian as its Managing Director and CEO with immediate effect.

Prior taking up the new role, Sankarasubramanian served the Murugappa Group company as its Executive Director - Nutrient Business.

An alumnus of University of Madras, Sankarasubramanian completed his Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School in 2009.

During his tenure as business head of the nutrient segment, Coromandel International Ltd consolidated its position and grew profitably. It also diversified into new product portfolios including nano-technology and drone spraying services, among others.

Sankarasubramanian joined Murugappa Group in 1993 when he began his career at EID Parry (India) Ltd in the Corporate Finance division. Later, in 2003, he joined Coromandel International Ltd, the statement added.