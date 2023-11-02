Board of India Cements appoints V M Mohan as its additional director

Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) The Board of The India Cements Ltd has appointed V M Mohan as its additional Non-executive Non-Independent Director with immediate effect, the company said on Thursday.

A qualified chartered accountant, Mohan has over four decades of experience in various positions at the cement manufacturing company.

Earlier, he was Executive President (Corporate Finance) of the Chennai-headquartered company and had retired from service on September 30, 2023.

During his tenure, Mohan was instrumental in arranging funds for the company, private placement of equity shares and debentures and taking care of short, medium and long-term fund requirements of the company, its subsidiaries and associates.

One of the longest-serving executives at India Cements, Mohan was honoured during the platinum jubilee celebration in 2022. PTI VIJ ANE