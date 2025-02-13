boAt's co-founder invites French tech firms to invest in India

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Calling for increased collaboration between France and India, consumer tech firm boAt's co-founder Aman Gupta said India is a powerhouse of innovation with hundreds of thousands of startups and over 100 unicorns.

In a LinkedIn post, Gupta, who was present at the Indo-France CEO forum during the AI Action Summit in Paris, shared how he pitched India as a global hotspot for innovation and invited tech businesses to invest in the country.

"With over 100,000 startups, 100+ unicorns, and being the 3rd largest ecosystem globally, India is a powerhouse of innovation. It’s time to connect the dots globally.

"France should send its best minds to Startup Mahakumbh (April, Delhi), and India must show up at Viva Tech (June, Paris). We need more Founder-led partnerships in the future and France should also leverage programmes like Invest in India," he wrote.

Gupta also highlighted India's shift "from importing to exporting tech," noting the country's evolution from reliance on global tech giants to making and exporting tech--from boAt headphones to Apple iPhones.

He urged French companies to tap into the Make in India wave by partnering with Indian manufacturers, utilising Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) and Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) schemes, and establishing joint facilities.

"The world is watching India. But more importantly, the world wants to work with India," he said.

At the summit held in France on February 10 and 11, Modi made a clarion call for collective global efforts to establish governance and standards for artificial intelligence (AI) that uphold shared values and mitigate risks. PTI ANK MR TRB