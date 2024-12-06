BoB launches Baroda Mahila Swavalamban, Baroda Smart OD

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday launched two loan offerings aimed at micro, small and medium enterprises.

'Baroda Mahila Swavalamban' is a loan scheme for women entrepreneurs and 'Baroda Smart OD' is a digital overdraft facility that provides quick short-term working capital finance to GST-registered MSMEs, as per a statement.

*** Deutsche Bank ties up with The Akshaya Patra Foundation * German lender Deutsche Bank has tied up with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to combat classroom hunger by initiating the construction of a state-of-the-art kitchen in Pune's Shivajinagar.

Expected to be operational by early 2026, the multi-level kitchen will provide over 25,000 daily hot, nutritious meals to students in government and government-aided schools across Pune, according to a statement.

*** Aditya Birla Sun Life MF rolls out new offering * Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund company has launched a new offering for a conglomerates-focused fund.

The NFO will be open for subscriptions between December 5 and December 19, the company said in a statement.

*** Over 12 UK beauty companies to participate in Cosmoprof India 2024 * Over a dozen UK beauty companies will be displaying at Cosmoprof India 2024, with three renowned British brands announcing new launches.

A special networking reception was hosted by His Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia Harjinder Kang on December 4 as part of the efforts, according to a statement. PTI AA SHW