BoB migrates to secure '.bank.in' domain in line with RBI guidelines

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday announced the migration of its official website to the new '.bank.in' domain, in compliance with the RBI's directives on enhancing trust and security in the digital financial ecosystem.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through its circular dated April 22, 2025, introduced the exclusive '.bank.in' internet domain for Indian banks, BoB said in a statement.

This initiative is aimed at reducing cyber security threats, curbing fraudulent activities such as phishing, and reinforcing public confidence in digital banking and payment systems, it said.

Accordingly, the bank has successfully transitioned from its existing website domain www.bankofbaroda.in to the new and more secure https://bankofbaroda.bank.in.

*** Pantomath Group appoints Abhishek Gupta as managing director * Pantomath Financial Services Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Abhishek Gupta as Managing Director & Chief Customer Officer.

With over 25 years of diverse experience across financial services, retail, and telecom, Gupta has built a reputation for shaping iconic brands, driving customer-first growth strategies, and steering large-scale marketing transformations, the company said in a statement.

At Pantomath, Gupta will lead Marketing, Communications and Customer Experiences across the Group's flagship entities, including Pantomath Capital Advisors, The Wealth Company, and Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates Limited, among others, it said.

*** BASIC Home Loan unveils AI-Powered platform for instant home loan decisions * BASIC Home Loan, a mortgage-focused fintech platform, on Tuesday unveiled HOM-i, an AI-powered home loan assistant platform that delivers instant housing decisions by matching homebuyers with suitable lenders.

Designed for modern Indian homebuyers, HOM-i offers instant credit checks, property evaluations, APF status tracking, and personalised lender recommendations through an intuitive AI interface, the company said in a statement.

Users can interact with HOM-i via text, voice or video chat in multiple Indian languages, making expert assistance available anytime, anywhere, it said.

HOM-i is built on extensive real-world data gathered during the beta phase. The platform has analysed over 3 lakh customer profiles and 2 lakh property profiles, leading to Rs 30,000 crore in sanctioned loans, it said. PTI DP DP SHW