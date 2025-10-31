BoB profit slips 8 pc to Rs 4,809 cr in Sep qtr

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday reported an 8 per cent fall in net profit to Rs 4,809 crore for the second quarter ended September as interest income moderates.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 5,238 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also declined to Rs 35,026 crore in the second quarter from Rs 35,445 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

However, interest income improved to Rs 31,511 crore from Rs 30,278 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) witnessed a marginal increase in the quarter to Rs 11,954 crore as against Rs 11,637 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, the operating profit moderated by 20 per cent to Rs 7,576 crore as against Rs 9,477 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

With regards to asset quality, gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank eased to 2.16 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2025, as against 2.50 per cent by the year-ago period.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.57 per cent at the end of September 2025 compared to 0.6 per cent at the end of September 2024.

As a result, the provision and contingencies declined to Rs 1,232 crore as against Rs 2,336 crore in the second quarter of the last financial year.

During the quarter, the Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) slipped to 93.21 per cent as on September 30, 2025, against 93.61 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the last fiscal.

With regard to capital adequacy, the Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) rose to 16.54 per cent from 16.26 per cent. PTI DP DP SHW