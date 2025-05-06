BoB reports modest 3% rise in Q4 profit, reaches Rs 5,048 crore

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday reported a marginal 3 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 5,048 crore for March quarter of FY25.

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 4,886 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the bank's total income increased to Rs 35,852 crore, from Rs 33,775 crore a year ago, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's interest income grew to Rs 30,642 crore, from Rs 29,583 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

However, net interest income (NII) in the quarter declined to Rs 11,020 crore, from Rs 11,793 crore in the same period a year ago.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) moderated to 2.26 per cent of gross advances, as compared to 2.92 per cent by the end of March 2024.

Similarly, net NPAs came down to 0.58 per cent of the net advances, over 0.68 per cent at the end of 2024.

The provision coverage ratio of the bank stood at 93.29 per cent as on March 31, 2025.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio rose to 17.19 per cent, from 16.31 per cent at the end of FY24.

For the entire financial year 2024-25, the bank reported a 10 per cent increase in profit at Rs 19,581 crore, as against Rs 17,789 crore in the previous year.

The bank's total income during the financial year rose to Rs 1,38,089 crore, as against Rs 1,27,101 crore a year ago.

The bank's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8.35 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for 2024-25 subject to shareholders' approval.