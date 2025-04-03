BoB reports 12.8 pc loan growth in Q4

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday said it has posted a credit growth of 12.8 per cent to Rs 12.3 lakh crore for the March quarter.

Total advances were Rs 10.9 lakh crore at the end of March 2024, BoB said in a regulatory filing.

The lender reported 10.25 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 14.7 lakh crore as against Rs 13.35 lakh crore at the end of the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

Total business of the bank rose 11.4 per cent to Rs 27.03 lakh crore as compared to Rs 24.25 lakh crore at March-end 2024.

Meanwhile, another public sector lender Bank of India reported a 13.59 per cent loan growth to Rs 6.65 lakh crore at the end of fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 5.85 lakh crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's deposits rose 10.65 per cent to Rs 8.16 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 7.37 lakh crore in the year-ago period, Bank of India said in a separate regulatory filing.

LIC-controlled IDBI Bank clocked a 16 per cent rise in advances to Rs 2.18 lakh crore at the end of fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 1.88 lakh crore a year ago.

The bank's deposits increased by 12 per cent to Rs 3.10 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 2.77 lakh crore in the year-ago period, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.