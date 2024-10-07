BOBCARD Ltd appoints Ravindra Rai M as MD & CEO

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) BOBCard Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda, on Monday announced the appointment of Ravindra Rai M as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to this, Rai served as the deputy managing director of the card issuing company.

In his new role, Rai will focus on driving business growth while strengthening the company's risk management framework, enhancing customer experience and curating innovative product portfolio that meets the evolving needs of the Indian consumer base, BOBCARD Ltd said in a statement.

Rai has held various key roles, including General Manager at Bank of Baroda. PTI DP DP SHW