Bodies of 12 of 19 workers killed in Nagpur explosives unit blast handed over to families

Nagpur, Mar 2 (PTI) Bodies of 12 of the 19 workers, killed in a powerful blast at a detonator making unit in Nagpur district, were handed over to their families for last rites after completing DNA matching, officials said on Monday.

At least 19 workers died and 23 others were injured in the blast at the detonator assembly unit of SBL Energy Ltd, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil of Nagpur district on Sunday morning.

The badly charred bodies of 18 of these workers were kept for DNA analysis and identification at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur.

A senior official told PTI that 12 bodies have been handed over to relatives of the deceased after completing DNA matching and the remaining six will be given to families tonight itself.

The 19th worker succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital and hence his identity was not in doubt, he said.

According to the official, compensation announced for relatives of the deceased workers have also been disbursed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited some of the injured at a private hospital in Nagpur in the evening, said the company operating the blast-hit unit (SBL Energy) has agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 75 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and Rs 25 lakh to every injured person.

Besides, the state government will provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, while the Centre will give Rs 2 lakh to them. So the families of the deceased will get a total compensation of Rs 82 lakh each, the CM informed. PTI CLS RSY