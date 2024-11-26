Boehringer launches next-gen poultry vaccine to fight Marek's disease

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Biopharmaceutical firm Boehringer Igelheim on Tuesday launched a next generation poultry vaccine to fight Marek's disease that remains a significant challenge in India.

Advertisment

Marek's disease is highly contagious primarily affecting chickens, caused by the Marek's disease virus (MDV), an alphaherpesvirus.

"Our vaccine is designed to aid farmers by reducing disease outbreaks, promoting flock health, and enhancing productivity," Boehringer Ingelheim India Country Head (Animal Health) Vinod Gopal said in a statement.

The company has conducted extensive trials of the vaccine across multiple regions. It not only provides effective, early, and long-lasting immunity but also plays a crucial role in supporting food security and safety, he added. PTI LUX HVA