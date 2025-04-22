Boeing appoints Stacie Sire as Managing Director of its India Engineering & Technology Center

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Boeing has named Stacie Sire as Vice President and Managing Director of Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) in Bengaluru.

She succeeds Ahmed Elsherbini.

"Now based in Bengaluru, Sire has taken over strategy and operations for BIETC, where she will be responsible for advancing BIETC's goals and priorities in India and enhancing team capabilities to continue to support business growth. Additionally, she serves as Chief Engineer for Boeing India," Boeing said in a release on Tuesday.

Sire began her career at Boeing as a structural engineer and has held various other positions, including as a Senior Director of engineering for fabrication, leading a global team supporting 20 different manufacturing business units.

Meanwhile, Elsherbini has become Senior Vice President and General Manager and Head of Boeing Global Engineering.

India is an important market for Boeing. PTI RAM HVA