Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg meets stakeholders, staff during three-day visit

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Aerospace major Boeing's President and CEO Kelly Ortberg on Wednesday completed his three-day visit to India during which he met various stakeholders and the company's staff.

It was the first overseas visit by Ortberg as The Boeing Company's chief. India is a key market for the company.

Ortberg took over as the president and CEO of Boeing, which faced multiple headwinds, on August 8, 2024.

An official said Ortberg was on a three-day visit to India and he held meetings with stakeholders, employees and customers during the visit.

On Tuesday, he met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The minister had also shared a picture of the meeting with the Boeing chief on X.

"Grateful to @nsitharaman for a productive discussion with @Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg. Our partnership with India continues to grow, and Boeing is fully committed to advancing the #AatmanirbharBharat vision," Boeing India President Salil Gupte said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Boeing has a significant presence in civil and defence segments in India, where the company employs over 6,000 people.

The Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) in Bengaluru and Chennai undertakes complex advanced aerospace work and supports the company's global engineering growth. It also has a wholly owned engineering and technology campus in Bengaluru.

At present, the aircraft maker's sourcing from India stands at USD 1.25 billion annually from a network of more than 300 suppliers, as per its website. PTI RAM TRB