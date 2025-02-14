Boeing ties up with HPCL for sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem

Mumbai, Feb 14 (PTI) US-based aircraft maker Boeing on Friday said it has partnered with state-owned oil marketing firm HPCL for a sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem in the country.

As part of this partnership, the two companies will explore opportunities to scale SAF (sustainable aviation fuel) production in the domestic market, support the certification of domestically produced SAF, and advocate for policies to develop a robust SAF ecosystem in the country, Boeing said in a statement.

According to global airlines body International Air Transport Association (IATA), India has the potential to be a key producer of SAF by utilising its ethanol supplies and availability of lipids feedstocks like non-edible industrial oils.

IATA represents around 340 airlines, including Indian carriers that account for more than 80 per cent of the global air traffic.

With decarbonisation in focus, efforts are being made to reduce emissions and over the years, Indian carriers have operated some flights with a blend of SAF and traditional aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

HPCL, according to the statement, is actively working to commercialise SAF with a strong emphasis on its development and production.

One of these initiatives is the HP Green R&D Centre, which has pioneered and patented its proprietary Trijet technology for converting used cooking oil into SAF, it stated.

Through research and innovation, HPCL continues to drive advancements in sustainable energy solutions, playing a pivotal role in the global transition toward a more sustainable aviation industry, according to the statement.

Boeing said it will also collaborate with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) to implement sustainability standards and practices across the entire SAF supply chain, explore opportunities for training programmes, and share leading practices with SAF.

"At Boeing, we are dedicated to developing products and solutions to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We recognise that SAF is a critical lever for decarbonising the aviation sector and that strategic partnerships within India's aerospace ecosystem are vital to advancing SAF production," said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India and South Asia.

SAF lowers carbon emissions over the fuel's life cycle by up to 84 per cent, depending on the feedstock, and it has the potential to reduce even more in the future, the aircraft maker said.

SAF can be made from a wide variety of sources: cover crops and other non-edible plants, agricultural and forestry waste, non-recyclable municipal waste, industrial plant off-gassing, and other feedstocks.

"As the global aviation sector intensifies efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the development and widespread adoption of SAF has become crucial to achieving long-term sustainability goals," said Amit Garg, Director, Marketing, HPCL.

This partnership with HPCL underscores Boeing's leadership and continued investments in SAF, including partnering with airlines, fuel companies, governments, and research institutions globally to expand SAF supply and reduce costs, the company said. PTI IAS RAM HVA