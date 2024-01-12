Boeing to display B777-9 plane at Hyderabad air show

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Boeing on Friday said its 777-9 aircraft will land in India for the first time on January 16 and will be on display at the Hyderabad air show.

The Boeing 777-9 is the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, according to the aircraft maker.

The air show Wings India 2024 starts from January 18 at Hyderabad.

The test flight operated by B777-9 will arrive at Hyderabad on January 16, and will be on static display at the air show on January 18 and 19, Boeing said in a release.

"Air India will receive 10 777-9s, as part of the carrier’s substantial order placed in 2023, aimed at bolstering its fleet strategy and meeting the growing demand for international air travel in the rapidly expanding South Asian market.

"Boeing has booked more than 450 orders for the 777X family, which includes the 777-8 and 777-9 passenger models and 777-8 Freighter," the release said. PTI RAM DRR